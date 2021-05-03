COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 3, 2021

As of 10:30am Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another 3,436** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 473,901. That’s a 0.7 per cent increase in total cases since Sunday. Of those, 428,786 are resolved (90.5 per cent) and 8,118 people have died (16 more than Sunday).

There are 1,925 people in hospital (low number, ~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 889 in ICU and 611 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 14,231,121 (33,179 more than Sunday) and results are pending for 15,119.

Ontario has administered 5,378,249 vaccine doses (53,880 more than Sunday).

**Peel (714), Toronto (985), York Region (351) and Ottawa (130) account for 2,180 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.