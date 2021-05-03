Four tickets in downtown Brockville police enforcement

BROCKVILLE – City police handed out four tickets under the Highway Traffic Act as part of extra enforcement in Brockville’s downtown core over the weekend.

The enforcement on Saturday also targeted education in relation to COVID-19 rules.

Staff Sgt. Andrew Harvie told Brockville Newswatch there have been issues with people hanging out in groups in parking lots in the downtown.

Harvie says the four charges and two warnings under the Highway Traffic Act were equipment-related, such as loud mufflers.