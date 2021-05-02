COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 2, 2021

As of 10:30am Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 3,732** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 470,465. That’s a 0.8 per cent increase in total cases since Saturday. Of those, 425,163 are resolved (90.4 per cent) and 8,102 people have died (23 more than Saturday).

There are 1,961 people in hospital (low number, ~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 895 in ICU and 615 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 14,197,942 (45,301 more than Saturday) and results are pending for 20,091.

Ontario has administered 5,324,369 vaccine doses (76,685 more than Saturday).

**Peel (797), Toronto (1,198), York Region (306) and Ottawa (180) account for 2,481 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.