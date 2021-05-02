Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday May 2, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, May 2, 2021:

There have been 466,733 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 3,369 cases from the previous day. There have been 421,216 people recovered from the virus while 8,079 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 14,152,641 of which 26,530 have pending results.

For the first time since the pandemic began, Ontario reached 900 patients in intensive care. Overall hospitalizations were down slightly to 2,152.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,227,035. The country has 24,261 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,581 in British Columbia, 2,083 in Alberta, 494 in Saskatchewan, 976 in Manitoba, 8,079 in Ontario, 10,933 in Quebec, 36 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 67 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,629 confirmed cases, of which 72 are active and 1,498 are recovered. The number of deaths to date is 59. One person is in hospital in the ICU. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 357 cases (32 active), Lanark County West 373 cases (nine active), Leeds-Grenville Central 180 cases (six active), Leeds-Grenville East 319 cases (22 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 178 cases (one active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,394 confirmed cases, of which 268 are active and 4,025 are resolved. There are 101 deaths to date. There are 28 people in hospital with seven in the ICU. There are eight active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 134,907. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,840 cases (127 active), SD&G 1,040 cases (46 active), Cornwall 1,194 cases (77 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 320 cases (18 active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 5,247,684 (+107,700, last update May 1); EOHU 60,812 (last update April 30, +2,416 from previous update April 29); LGL 39,119 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update April 26, +6,855 from previous update April 19).

An independent commission looking into Ontario’s response in the long-term care home sector released a scathing report Friday night. It’s calling for a complete overhaul of the sector.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has started a standby list for people eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine but who haven’t booked an appointment for their first dose. The measure is meant to ensure there are no wasted doses. Those that register for the standby list on the health unit website must be able to get to a clinic location within 20 minutes of getting a phone call.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe announced 12 new cases Friday, bringing the southern portion of Akwesasne to 19 active cases. The emergency operations center says one active case is travel-related while the others are “transmissions among unvaccinated individuals.” There are 10 people in quarantine.

Nova Scotia marked a single day record for new cases on Saturday with 148. The majority of those cases are in the central part of the province.

Quebec says all adults will be able to book a vaccine by the middle of the month. Age bookings for those 45 years old and older will open Monday. There were 1,101 new cases and seven deaths reported Saturday.

Quebec reported its third case of a rare blood clot condition linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine. The unidentified person is stable in hospital.

India is trying to slow the massive spread of COVID-19 by opening vaccinations to all adults, which started yesterday. While there are 1.4 billion people in India, only part of the population will be able to pay for the shot based on prices private hospitals are charging. Meantime, a fire in a COVID-19 hospital ward killed 18 patients. Just over 30 others were rescued. There were 401,993 new cases on Saturday – a daily global record.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.