COVID-19 Ontario Update: May 1, 2021

As of 10:30am Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 3,369** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 466,733. That’s a 0.7 per cent increase in total cases since Friday. Of those, 421,216 are resolved (90.2 per cent) and 8,079 people have died (29 more than Friday).

There are 2,152 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 900 in ICU and 637 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 14,152,641 (46,803 more than Friday) and results are pending for 26,530.

Ontario has administered 5,247,684 vaccine doses (107,700 more than Friday).

**Peel (819), Toronto (1,050), York Region (286) and Ottawa (158) account for 2,313 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.