Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday April 28, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, April 28, 2021:

There have been 452,126 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 3,265 cases from the previous day. There have been 404,248 people recovered from the virus while 7,964 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 13,945,631 of which 29,264 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,194,989. The country has 24,065 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,571 in British Columbia, 2,067 in Alberta, 482 in Saskatchewan, 968 in Manitoba, 7,964 in Ontario, 10,898 in Quebec, 36 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 67 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added five cases on Tuesday to bring the regional total to 1,592 confirmed cases, of which 61 are active (five fewer than Monday) and 1,472 are recovered (nine more than Monday). One more death was added Tuesday, bringing the total to 59. Four people are in hospital (two fewer than Monday) with one in ICU and none on a ventilator (one fewer on ventilation than Monday). There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 339 cases (19 active), Lanark County West 370 cases (six active), Leeds-Grenville Central 179 cases (14 active), Leeds-Grenville East 306 cases (14 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 178 cases (eight active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 30 cases Tuesday to bring the regional total to 4,337 confirmed cases. There were eight in Prescott-Russell, one in SD&G, seven in Cornwall and 14 in Akwesasne. Of all cases, 299 are active (58 fewer than Monday) and 3,937 are resolved (87 more than Monday). Another death was recorded Tuesday to bring the total to 101. Twenty-eight people are in hospital (six fewer than Monday) with six in the ICU (no change). There are eight active institutional outbreaks (one more than Monday). Testing increased by 444 to 133,970.

Vaccines: Ontario 4,791,030 (+94,819, last update April 27); EOHU 54,029 (last update April 27, +235 from previous update April 26); LGL 39,119 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update April 26, +6,855 from previous update April 19).

The province is expanding vaccinations to younger people in 114 high-risk neighbourhoods in 13 public health unit areas considered hot spots. The vaccination opened yesterday morning to those people 45 years old and older based on their postal code. As well, child care workers in licenced child care facilities across Ontario will be eligible to book a vaccine starting tomorrow (Thursday).

The prime minister says around 60 million AstraZecena doses being sent to Canada from the United States won’t come at the expense of India. Justin Trudeau says dosing exchanges with other countries will allow it to move up timelines for finish vaccinations and then support other countries.

Prime Minister Trudeau says the federal government is in talks with Ontario as the province looks at providing paid sick days to workers. After voting against a Liberal bill to provide 10 paid sick days, the province offered to double the federal sick leave benefit provided the feds would administer the top-up for the provincial portion.

The AstraZeneca vaccine can now be giving in B.C. to people 30 years old and older. The western province lowered the age restriction following the recommendation last week from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).

A person is Quebec has died from a blood clot after getting the AstraZeneca vaccine. The public health director for Quebec says the benefits still outweigh the risks.

Nova Scotia had a record-breaking surge of cases on Tuesday – 96 – prompting a province-wide shutdown that begins at 8 a.m. today (Wednesday). Schools and non-essential indoor services are closed and restaurants are now takeout and delivery only. The federal government is sending 60 national troops to the province to help at testing centers.

New Brunswick has now recorded its youngest COVID-19 related death since the pandemic began. Health officials says a person in their 20s from the Moncton area succumbed to the virus.

Saskatchewan has a deal with North Dakota that will see about 2,000 regular border travellers from Canada get vaccinated state-side. Premier Scott Moe says a site near the border crossing for the shots will be set up soon.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.