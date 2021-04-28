COVID-19 Ontario Update: April 28, 2021

As of 10:30am Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 3,480** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 455,606. That’s a 0.8 per cent increase in total cases since Tuesday. Of those, 408,765 are resolved (89.7 per cent) and 7,988 people have died (24 more than Tuesday).

There are 2,281 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 877 in ICU and 605 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 13,995,825 (50,194 more than Tuesday) and results are pending for 34,746.

Ontario has administered 4,907,203 vaccine doses (116,173 more than Tuesday).

**Peel (589), Toronto (961), York Region (290) and Ottawa (180) account for 2,020 of today’s cases. Public Health Ontario says today’s case counts may be higher due to a data catch-up process by health units in the Hamilton-Halton-Niagara region.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.