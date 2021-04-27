COVID-19 Ontario Update: April 27, 2021

As of 10:30am Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 3,265** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 452,126. That’s a 0.7 per cent increase in total cases since Monday. Of those, 404,248 are resolved (89.4 per cent) and 7,964 people have died (29 more than Monday).

There are 2,336 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 875 in ICU and 589 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 13,945,631 (34,000 more than Monday) and results are pending for 29,264.

Ontario has administered 4,791,030 vaccine doses (94,819 more than Monday).

**Peel (673), Toronto (1,044), York Region (452) and Ottawa (150) account for 2,319 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.