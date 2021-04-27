Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday April 27, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, April 27, 2021:

There have been 448,861 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 3,510 cases from the previous day. There have been 400,340 people recovered from the virus while 7,935 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 13,911,631 of which 17,369 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,187,918. The country has 24,024 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,571 in British Columbia, 2,074 in Alberta, 476 in Saskatchewan, 968 in Manitoba, 7,935 in Ontario, 10,886 in Quebec, 35 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 67 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added 25 cases from the weekend on Monday to bring the regional total to 1,587 confirmed cases, of which 66 are active (12 fewer than Friday) and 1,463 are recovered (37 more than Friday). There are 58 deaths to date. Six people are in hospital (one fewer than Friday) with one in ICU on a ventilator (one fewer than Friday). There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 335 cases (16 active), Lanark County West 370 cases (seven active), Leeds-Grenville Central 179 cases (18 active), Leeds-Grenville East 305 cases (15 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 178 cases (10 active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 52 cases from the weekend on Monday to bring the regional total to 4,307 confirmed cases. There were 24 in Prescott-Russell, 10 in SD&G and 18 in Cornwall. Of all cases, 357 are active (58 fewer than Friday) and 3,850 are resolved (108 more than Friday). There are 100 deaths to date, two more than Friday. Thirty-four people are in hospital (five more than Friday) with six in the ICU (no change). There are seven active institutional outbreaks (10 fewer than Friday). Testing increased by 683 to 133,526.

Vaccines: Ontario 4,696,211 (+69,308, last update April 26); EOHU 53,794 (last update April 26, +5,458 from previous update April 23); LGL 39,119 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update April 26, +6,855 from previous update April 19).

The LGL District Health Unit says it’s expanded its LGL Vaccine Call Center to handle up to 100 callers in the queue. With that expansion, the health unit is discontinuing its email address today for vaccine requests (covid@healthunit.org). The number is 1-844-369-1234 and it’s open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is projecting it will have another 58,000 shots in arms between now at the Victoria Day weekend, based on the expected supply of vaccine. While the health unit is not involved in the pharmacy rollout of AstraZeneca, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis says the area’s six pharmacies have given 2,000 doses, which are included in the local stats.

South Dundas will have a vaccine clinic in May 10 at the Morrisburg arena. The clinic will likely handle 500-600 people.

The federal government is sending in help for Ontario in the form of the Canadian Armed Forces. Three multi-purpose medical assistance teams for hospitals and other facilities.

A 13-year-old girl died at her Brampton home last Thursday from COVID-19 and other health complications, becoming one of Canada’s youngest victims. Emily Viegas had showed symptoms for a week and her mother was also infected and had been in the hospital, the Globe and Mail reports.

An infant in the British Columbia interior region has died and the provincial health officer says COVID-19 was a factor in the death. The baby had been treated at hospital in January. Dr. Bonnie Henry shared the information while addressing concerns about people dying at home in Ontario.

India set a one-day record on Monday with more than 350,000 new infections. More than 2,800 people died. Canada’s opposition parties are calling on the government to send aid to the country.

