COVID-19 Ontario Update: April 26, 2021

As of 10:30am Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another 3,510** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 448,861. That’s a 0.8 per cent increase in total cases since Sunday. Of those, 400,340 are resolved (89.2 per cent) and 7,935 people have died (24 more than Sunday).

There are 2,271 people in hospital (low number, approximately 10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 877 in ICU and 605 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 13,911,631 (33,822 more than Sunday) and results are pending for 17,369.

Ontario has administered 4,696,211 vaccine doses (69,308 more than Sunday).

**Peel (909), Toronto (1,015), York Region (391) and Ottawa (206) account for 2,521 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.