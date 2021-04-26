Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday April 26, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, April 26, 2021:

There have been 445,351 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 3,947 cases from the previous day. There have been 396,283 people recovered from the virus while 7,911 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 13,877,809 of which 25,641 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,178,986. The country has 23,965 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,554 in British Columbia, 2,067 in Alberta, 475 in Saskatchewan, 967 in Manitoba, 7,911 in Ontario, 10,878 in Quebec, 35 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 67 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,562 confirmed cases across the region, of which 78 are active and 1,426 are recovered. There are 58 deaths to date. Seven people are in hospital with two in ICU on a ventilator. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 325 cases (15 active), Lanark County West 368 cases (eight active), Leeds-Grenville Central 175 cases (23 active), Leeds-Grenville East 298 cases (19 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 176 cases (12 active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,255 confirmed cases across the region, of which 415 are active and 3,742 are resolved. There are 98 deaths to date. Twenty-nine people are in hospital with six in the ICU. There are 17 active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 132,843. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,771 cases (188 active), SD&G 1,018 cases (82 active), Cornwall 1,160 cases (127 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 306 cases (18 active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 4,626,903 (+99,535, last update April 25); EOHU 48,336 (last update April 23, +1,221 from previous update April 22); LGL 32,264 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update April 19, +4,672 from previous update April 12, week-to-week change includes doses not previously linked to health unit).

Parents will start receiving their Ontario COVID-19 Child Benefit today (Monday). The money will go to parents with students up to Grade 12 and up to the age of 21 for children with special needs. The payment is $400 per child and $500 for children with special needs.

The Ontario government will move people in alternate level of care hospital beds waiting for a long-term care home by placing them in locations that may not be their preferred choice. The move will create space in hospitals for COVID-19 patients. The government will waive co-payments for affected patients until they are transferred to the home of their choice. They will not lose their place on the preferred home wait list.

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu is pulling out of the Madrid Open after testing positive for COVID-19. Andreescu tweeted yesterday that she tested negative twice before her flight to Madrid but then tested positive on her arrival.

U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says America is looking at ways to help India – such as vaccines and oxygen supplies – for a country overwhelmed by coronavirus. There were 349,691 new infections in India between Saturday and Sunday.

Nova Scotia had a single day record for new coronavirus cases with 63 newly reported infections. It’s the highest number since the pandemic began.

