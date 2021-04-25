COVID-19 Ontario Update: April 25, 2021

As of 10:30am Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 3,947** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 445,351. That’s a 0.9 per cent increase in total cases since Saturday. Of those, 396,283 are resolved (89.0 per cent) and 7,911 people have died (24 more than Saturday).

There are 2,126 people in hospital (low number, approximately 10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 851 in ICU and 596 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 13,877,809 (46,694 more than Saturday) and results are pending for 25,641.

Ontario has administered 4,626,903 vaccine doses (99,535 more than Saturday).

**Peel (901), Toronto (1,136), York Region (406) and Ottawa (209) account for 2,652 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.