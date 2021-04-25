Henderson wins LA Open

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Brooke Henderson rallied past Jessica Korda and Jin Young Ko to win the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open on Saturday afternoon.

She had a back-nine burst – six birdies through 18 – including a run of three in four holes 11-14, to finish at 16-under, beating American Jessica Korda by one stroke.

The last stage saw her shoot a four-under-par 67.

This is the 23-year-old Smiths Falls native’s 10th LPGA Tour title.

Her last win was in June 2019 at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

May all Honour and Glory be to God! 🙏🏻😁🎉 Win #10!!! #Grateful pic.twitter.com/fzvZme7aos — Brooke Henderson (@BrookeHenderson) April 25, 2021