Henderson wins LA Open

In this photo from her Twitter account, Brooke Henderson celebrates her 10th LPGA win with a selfie on Saturday, April 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, Calif. Henderson won the tournament by one stroke after a burst on the back-nine with six birdies. (@BrookeHenderson/Twitter via Newswatch Group)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Brooke Henderson rallied past Jessica Korda and Jin Young Ko to win the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open on Saturday afternoon.

She had a back-nine burst – six birdies through 18 – including a run of three in four holes 11-14, to finish at 16-under, beating American Jessica Korda by one stroke.

The last stage saw her shoot a four-under-par 67.

This is the 23-year-old Smiths Falls native’s 10th LPGA Tour title.

Her last win was in June 2019 at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

