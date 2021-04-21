Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday April 21, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, April 21, 2021:

There have been 424,911 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 3,469 cases from the previous day. There have been 374,213 people recovered from the virus while 7,757 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 13,616,626 of which 29,217 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,139,043. The country has 23,713 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,539 in British Columbia, 2,048 in Alberta, 465 in Saskatchewan, 960 in Manitoba, 7,757 in Ontario, 10,833 in Quebec, 33 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 67 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added seven cases Tuesday to bring the regional total to 1,528 confirmed cases, of which 93 are active (seven fewer than Monday) and 1,377 are recovered (13 more than Monday). There are 58 deaths to date, one more than Monday. Eight people are in hospital (one fewer than Monday) with two in ICU (one fewer than Monday) and none ventilated (one fewer than Monday). There is one active institutional outbreak (Rideau Ferry Country Home). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 318 cases (17 active), Lanark County West 363 cases (seven active), Leeds-Grenville Central 164 cases (22 active), Leeds-Grenville East 290 cases (30 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 173 cases (16 active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 25 cases Tuesday – 11 in Prescott-Russell, two in SD&G, eight in Cornwall and four in Akwesasne – to bring the regional total to 4,128 confirmed cases, of which 505 are active (five fewer than Monday) and 3,529 are resolved (29 more than Monday). Another death was reported Tuesday bringing the total to 94. Thirty-two people are in hospital (one fewer than Monday) with 11 in the ICU (two more than Monday). There are 15 active institutional outbreaks (no change). Testing increased 750 to 131,863.

Vaccines: Ontario 3,995,187 (+90,409, last update April 20); EOHU 42,372 (last update April 20, +4,483 from previous update April 16); LGL 32,264 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update April 19, +4,672 from previous update April 12, week-to-week change includes doses not previously linked to health unit).

Another milestone on the vaccine front as Canada now has 25 per cent of its population with at least one dose – over 9.5 million people.

Ontario hospitals are buckling from the third wave of COVID-19 cases and further measures are needed. That’s according to the Science Advisory Table that says getting essential workers vaccinated more quickly and offering paid sick days are needed. The provincial government is considering a paid sick leave program for essential workers. Hospitals are seeing younger people filler their emergency rooms as case counts hit record highs.

Quebec and Saskatchewan are the latest provinces to lower the age eligibility for the AstraZeneca vaccine. Saskatchewan is giving it to those 40 and older while Quebec is 45 and older.

The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential traffic until at least May 21. “We will continue to base our decisions on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe from #COVID19,” Public Safety Minister Bill Blair tweeted.

The Ontario Hockey League has pulled the plug on the 2020-21 season. The OHL had a return-to-play plan ready with the Ontario government and the chief medical officer of health but the recent stay-at-home order wiped out any chance of it working.

Air Canada and WestJet have agreed to keep planes to sunshine destinations grounded until at least the end of May. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked the airlines for their voluntary cooperation and added that now is not the time for Canadians to be travelling.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.