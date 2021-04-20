Missing Brockville man last seen near Kingston

BROCKVILLE – City police are trying to find a Brockville man as part of a well-being check.

Ryan Johnston, 40, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. today (April 20) and was spotted in the Kingston area.

Johnston is 5-foot-10, 160 pounds with a slim build.

He was last wearing a black leather jacket, a brown sweater and a hat.

Johnston drives a gold 2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue with licence plate CFSA 456.

Police are concerned for his well-being.

If you see him, call your local police department for Brockville police at 613-342-0127.