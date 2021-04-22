Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday April 22, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, April 22, 2021:

There have been 429,123 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 4,212 cases from the previous day. There have been 378,417 people recovered from the virus while 7,789 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 13,668,503 of which 32,119 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,147,463. The country has 23,763 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,546 in British Columbia, 2,048 in Alberta, 469 in Saskatchewan, 961 in Manitoba, 7,789 in Ontario, 10,838 in Quebec, 34 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 67 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added 13 cases Wednesday to bring the regional total to 1,541 confirmed cases, of which 88 are active (five fewer than Tuesday) and 1,395 are recovered (18 more than Tuesday). There are 58 deaths to date. Eight people are in hospital, two in ICU and two ventilated (two more ventilated than Tuesday). There is one active institutional outbreak (Rideau Ferry Country Home). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 321 cases (14 active), Lanark County West 363 cases (five active), Leeds-Grenville Central 168 cases (21 active), Leeds-Grenville East 293 cases (28 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 175 cases (18 active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 62 cases Wednesday – 34 in Prescott-Russell, 10 in SD&G and 18 in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 4,190 confirmed cases, of which 496 are active (nine fewer than Tuesday) and 3,598 are resolved (69 more than Tuesday). Two more deaths were reported Wednesday bringing the total to 96. Thirty-three people are in hospital (one more than Tuesday) with 10 in the ICU (one fewer than Tuesday). There are 15 active institutional outbreaks (no change). Testing was unchanged at 131,863. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,745 cases (237 active), SD&G 1,007 cases (105 active), Cornwall 1,143 cases (147 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 295 cases (seven active).

Vaccines: Ontario 4,131,882 (+136,695, last update April 21); EOHU 44,524 (last update April 21, +2,152 from previous update April 20); LGL 32,264 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update April 19, +4,672 from previous update April 12, week-to-week change includes doses not previously linked to health unit).

Premier Doug Ford is isolating after coming into contact with a staff member who tested positive for the virus. Ford has tested negative for COVID-19.

U.S. President Joe Biden says his country will help Canada with vaccine supply. Biden says he spoke Wednesday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The U.S. has already loaned 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca to Canada.

While the O.P.P. are doing inter-provincial checkpoints between Ontario and Quebec as part of the stay-at-home order, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service doesn’t plan to do it. Since one of the exemptions is for treaty rights, AMPS says it will not be enforcing the travel restriction between provinces within the territory. “If our officers stop you, it will be for a valid reason,” Chief Shawn Dulude says.

The COVID-19 variant B1617, first found in India, has been confirmed in Quebec. The case is a person west of Quebec City. Health authorities are still trying to determine the source of transmission.

The federal government may look at country-specific travel restrictions down the road but not at the moment. The concern is flights from India where a variant of concern is believed to be behind a massive outbreak that caused 300,000 cases and 2,000 deaths – just on Wednesday.

The Canadian Football League is pushing back the start of the 2021 season by two months due to the pandemic. Kickoff is scheduled for Aug. 5.

