Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday April 20, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, April 20, 2021:

There have been 421,442 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 4,447 cases from the previous day. There have been 370,844 people recovered from the virus while 7,735 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 13,576,030 of which 21,512 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,131,773. The country has 23,667 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,538 in British Columbia, 2,043 in Alberta, 465 in Saskatchewan, 959 in Manitoba, 7,735 in Ontario, 10,816 in Quebec, 33 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 67 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added 36 cases from the weekend on Monday to bring the regional total to 1,521 confirmed cases, of which 100 are active (20 fewer than Friday) and 1,364 are recovered (56 more than Friday). There are 57 deaths to date. Nine people are in hospital (one fewer than Friday) with three in ICU (one fewer than Friday) and one on a ventilator (one fewer than Friday). There is one active institutional outbreak (Rideau Ferry Country Home). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 317 cases (18 active), Lanark County West 362 cases (eight active), Leeds-Grenville Central 160 cases (22 active), Leeds-Grenville East 289 cases (34 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 172 cases (16 active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 109 cases over the weekend on Monday – 45 in Prescott-Russell, 22 in SD&G, 28 in Cornwall and 14 in Akwesasne – to bring the regional total to 4,103 confirmed cases, of which 510 are active (22 more than Friday) and 3,500 are resolved (86 more than Friday). There are 93 deaths, one more than Friday. Thirty-three people are in hospital (three fewer than Friday) with nine in the ICU (one more than Friday). There are 15 active institutional outbreaks (no change). Testing increase 1,266 to 131,113.

Vaccines: Ontario 3,904,778 (+66,897, last update April 19); EOHU 37,889 (last update April 16, +20 from previous update April 15); LGL 32,264 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update April 19, +4,672 from previous update April 12, week-to-week change includes doses not previously linked to health unit).

Leeds and the Thousand Islands Township declared a formal state of emergency at 11:30 a.m. Monday. That gives the township additional powers to ensure health and safety of residents. Mayor Corinna Smith-Gatcke says they “want to be clear that non-essential travel is restricted.” Township offices and facilities are closed.

Alberta, B.C., and Manitoba are lowering the minimum age for AstraZeneca vaccines to 40 from 55, doing what Ontario already announced that’s taking effect today (Tuesday). Quebec is expected to make an announcement soon.

Nunavut has an outbreak in the capital of Iqaluit with 28 active cases of coronavirus. The city is under lockdown with all schools and non-essential businesses closed.

As part of its federal budget, the Liberals are extending wage subsidy, rent subsidy and lockdown top-up programs until the end of September. However, the programs will be scaled down starting in June.

The Newfoundland and Labrador premier’s wife is stepping up to help Ontario with the third wave of the pandemic. Premier Andrew Furey says his wife, Dr. Allison Furey, works in a COVID-19 assessment unit in St. John’s and wants to help on the front lines in Ontario. Something could happen within a day or two to bring health care workers from the rock.

