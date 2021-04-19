Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday April 19, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, April 19, 2021:

There have been 416,995 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 4,250 cases from the previous day. There have been 367,691 people recovered from the virus while 7,716 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 13,533,157 of which 28,651 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,121,498. The country has 23,623 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,530 in British Columbia, 2,040 in Alberta, 465 in Saskatchewan, 959 in Manitoba, 7,716 in Ontario, 10,802 in Quebec, 33 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 67 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,485 confirmed cases, of which 120 are active and 1,308 are recovered. There are 57 deaths to date. Ten people are in hospital with four in ICU and two on a ventilator. There is one active institutional outbreak (Rideau Ferry Country Home). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 310 cases (25 active), Lanark County West 362 cases (nine active), Leeds-Grenville Central 151 cases (25 active), Leeds-Grenville East 281 cases (48 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 161 cases (11 active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 3,994 confirmed cases, of which 488 are active and 3,414 are resolved. There are 92 deaths to date. Thirty-six people are in hospital with eight in the ICU. There are 15 active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 129,847. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,655 cases (226 active), SD&G 973 cases (109 active), Cornwall 1,089 cases (142 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 277 cases (11 active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 3,837,881 (+86,565, last update April 18); EOHU 37,889 (last update April 16, +20 from previous update April 15); LGL 27,592 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update April 12, +5,660 from previous update April 6).

The Ontario government is lowering the age for the AstraZeneca vaccine to those 40 years old and older, starting Tuesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says federal health care workers in departments like national defence and immigration are being shifted to Ontario to deal with the third wave of coronavirus. The feds also plan to work with cities in hard-hit areas to deploy rapid testing and move support from lesser-hit provinces to Ontario.

Inter-provincial checkpoints went up at crossings between Ontario and Quebec and Ontario and Manitoba this morning (Monday). The O.P.P. says tractor-trailers will pass but Ontario-plated cars will have to go through the checkpoint. Those with out-of-province plates will be questioned about why they are coming into Ontario. Permitted reasons are living and working in Ontario, health care, treaty rights, child care and custody matters, transportation of goods and those going through Ontario to another location. Those not travelling for essential reasons will be turned back.

Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, has released numbers showing the rate of coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths has risen by more than 30 per cent between April 9 and April 15. Roughly 41 people were dying every day.

B.C. is ready to expand its vaccine rollout and will offer appointments to those 18 years old and older by the end of this week.

This is federal budget day. The Liberals will unveil plans on how to help the country recover from COVID-19. There hasn’t been a budget delivered in more than two years.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.