Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday April 18, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, April 18, 2021:

There have been 412,745 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 4,362 cases from the previous day. There have been 364,353 people recovered from the virus while 7,698 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 13,479,381 of which 37,520 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,113,907. The country has 23,591 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,530 in British Columbia, 2,037 in Alberta, 464 in Saskatchewan, 958 in Manitoba, 7,698 in Ontario, 10,793 in Quebec, 33 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 67 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,485 confirmed cases, of which 120 are active and 1,308 are recovered. There are 57 deaths to date. Ten people are in hospital with four in ICU and two on a ventilator. There is one active institutional outbreak (Rideau Ferry Country Home). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 310 cases (25 active), Lanark County West 362 cases (nine active), Leeds-Grenville Central 151 cases (25 active), Leeds-Grenville East 281 cases (48 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 161 cases (11 active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 3,994 confirmed cases, of which 488 are active and 3,414 are resolved. There are 92 deaths to date. Thirty-six people are in hospital with eight in the ICU. There are 15 active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 129,847. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,655 cases (226 active), SD&G 973 cases (109 active), Cornwall 1,089 cases (142 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 277 cases (11 active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 3,751,316 (+107,278, last update April 17); EOHU 37,889 (last update April 16, +20 from previous update April 15); LGL 27,592 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update April 12, +5,660 from previous update April 6).

The Ford government has backtracked on at least one of its restrictions. Premier Doug Ford tweeted Saturday that playgrounds will be allowed to be open. “Our regulations will be amended to allow playgrounds but gatherings outside will still be enforced. Play outside safely,” he posted.

The provincial government has also walked back giving police sweeping powers to question drivers and pedestrians about why they’re away from home and where they live. Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones announced Saturday that police will no longer have that power. Instead, Jones says they will be able to question someone they reasonably believe is involved in an organized public event or social gathering. The action drew heavy public criticism.

A second blood clot case involving the AstraZeneca vaccine has been reported in Alberta. The medical officer of health says it’s a man in his 60s, who is recovering. There have been more than 700,000 AstraZeneca needles given so far in Canada.

Nearly half the U.S. states are dealing with rising cases of coronavirus. The Upper Midwest is getting hit especially hard with at least 35 Michigan hospitals at 95 per cent capacity, according to ABC News. All states are planning to expand eligibility next week to those over the age of 16. Globally, the number of people dead of coronavirus has surpassed three million.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.