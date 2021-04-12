Remote learning for students to follow spring break

TORONTO – With the rapid spread of COVID-19 variants of concern, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says kids will not be returning to the classroom after the April break.

In an announcement Monday afternoon, Ford says students will move to remote learning after this week’s spring break (the week of April 12) after consulting with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams.

“We are seeing a rapidly deteriorating situation with a record number of COVID cases and hospital admissions threatening to overwhelm our health care system,” Ford said.

The premier gave no definitive date when students would return to the classroom, saying they will monitor the public health indicators to decide when it’s the right time.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says school boards will be instructed to provide in-person education to special education students who can’t learn remotely.

The province says child care centers will remain open and emergency child care for school-aged children of eligible health care and front-line workers will be provided.

Ontario has been under a stay-at-home order since Thursday, April 8.