Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday April 12, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, April 12, 2021:

There have been 386,608 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 4,456 cases from the previous day. There have been 346,239 people recovered from the virus while 7,552 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 13,148,359 of which 31,836 have pending results.

The 4,456 newly confirmed cases on Sunday was a new single-day high for Ontario since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,060,157. The country has 23,315 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,495 in British Columbia, 2,013 in Alberta, 454 in Saskatchewan, 949 in Manitoba, 7,552 in Ontario, 10,742 in Quebec, 33 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 66 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 1,372 confirmed cases, of which 103 are active and 1,215 are recovered. There are 54 deaths to date. Ten people are in hospital, four in ICU with two on a ventilator. There are two active institutional outbreaks (Kemptville District Hospital and Rideau Ferry Country Home). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 282 cases (26 active), Lanark County West 355 cases (13 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 124 cases (eight active), Leeds-Grenville East 241 cases (47 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 151 cases (six active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 3,700 confirmed cases, of which 382 are active and 3,232 are resolved. There are 86 deaths to date. Thirty-six people are in hospital with seven in the ICU. There are 15 active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 127,230. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,519 cases (171 active), SD&G 895 cases (80 active), Cornwall 1,009 cases (120 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 277 cases (11 active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 3,139,743 (+94,794, last update April 11); EOHU 30,822 (last update April 9, +1,674 from previous update April 8); LGL 21,932 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update April 6, +3,564 from previous update March 29).

Twenty-two locations in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area are among the 700 more drug store locations that will offer the AstraZeneca vaccine to those 55 years old and older. They include the Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall and Parkedale Pharmacy all in Brockville, Portland Pharmacy and the Walmart Pharmacy, Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaw Pharmacy all in Kemptville. Other locations are in Perth, Smiths Falls, Carleton Place, Almonte, Westport, Elgin, Prescott, Merrickville and Seeley’s Bay. While the locations have been announced, the province says individual drug store launch times will vary this week. Two locations in Cornwall were also announced.

Shoppers at Walmart in Brockville may have been exposed to the virus on Wednesday (April 7) between noon and 5 p.m. If you were there, the health unit is asking you to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. The health unit did not release the nature of the exposure.

Customers at Shoeless Joe’s Sports Grill in Kemptville were likely exposed to COVID-19. It happened on Good Friday (April 2) – the night before the province-wide shutdown went into effect. People who went to the restaurant between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. should monitor for symptoms and get tested at the local assessment center. The health unit won’t say whether a staff member or customer was infected at the restaurant. This Friday will mark the 14-day incubation period is someone is harbouring the virus.

A crowd of around 500 people gathered outside GraceLife Church in Alberta on Sunday. The church and its pastor were charged with not following health rules related to capacity, physical distancing and masking. This was the first Sunday since the church was fenced off by Alberta Health Services.

Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, says the country is reaching the peak of the third wave. Tam says ICU admissions were up 23 per cent week-to-week.

A hospital is northwestern New Brunswick is one of the main drivers of an outbreak that prompted a regional lockdown. The Edmundston Regional Hospital has 13 positive patients and seven are in ICU, with five on ventilators.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.