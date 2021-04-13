Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday April 13, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, April 13, 2021:

There have been 391,009 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 4,401 cases from the previous day. There have been 348,684 people recovered from the virus while 7,567 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 13,196,288 of which 24,796 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,071,016. The country has 23,356 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,513 in British Columbia, 2,018 in Alberta, 455 in Saskatchewan, 949 in Manitoba, 7,567 in Ontario, 10,744 in Quebec, 33 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 66 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added 49 cases over the weekend to bring the regional total to 1,421 confirmed cases on Monday, of which 118 are active (15 more than Friday) and 1,248 are recovered (33 more than Friday). There are 55 deaths to date, one more than Friday. Eleven people are in hospital (one more than Friday), four in ICU (no change) with three on a ventilator (one more than Friday). There are two active institutional outbreaks (Kemptville District Hospital and Rideau Ferry Country Home). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 299 cases (32 active), Lanark County West 356 cases (10 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 137 cases (21 active), Leeds-Grenville East 254 cases (46 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 155 cases (seven active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 107 cases on Monday from the weekend – 48 in Prescott-Russell, 34 in SD&G and 25 in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 3,807 confirmed cases, of which 453 are active (71 more than Friday) and 3,266 are resolved (34 more than Friday). There are 88 deaths to date (two more than Friday). Thirty-three people are in hospital (three fewer than Friday) with seven in the ICU. There are 14 active institutional outbreaks (one fewer than Friday). Testing increased by 817 to 128,047.

Vaccines: Ontario 3,214,465 (+74,722, last update April 12); EOHU 33,712 (last update April 12, +2,890 from previous update April 9); LGL 27,592 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update April 12, +5,660 from previous update April 6).

The province will keep Ontario schools closed after this week’s spring break. Read that story by clicking here.

Customers at Brockville’s 1000 Islands Brewery on Thursday, April 1 between 5 p.m. and closing may have been exposed to COVID-19. The health unit says “some individuals” could be affected and may be carrying the virus already. They are advised to isolate and get tested right away. Citing its community case policy, the health unit won’t say whether the exposure involves an employee or a customer.

A large spike of cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area over the weekend is being attributed to people getting together for Easter. Read that story on our sister publication Cornwall Newswatch by clicking here.

Britain emerged from a three month lockdown Monday as shops, gyms, hair salons reopened as well as outdoor service at restaurants. Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to be responsible. The country has had the worst coronavirus outbreak with more than 127,000 deaths.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is condemning threats and intimidation after 750 people gathered outside the legislature in Edmonton to protest restrictions. Some were shouting “lock her up” – referring to chief public health officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

An anti-curfew demonstration turned violent in Montreal Sunday night with people causing damage and setting fires. Police have made seven arrests and issued over 100 tickets.

New Brunswick is reporting two cases of the 501.V2 variant, first discovered in South Africa. They are in the Saint John region and one is travel-related, the other is contact with the traveller.

Rotary Brockville has moved its watershed cleanup day to Saturday, May 29 due to the stay-at-home order. Volunteers will be cleaning up from Centeen Park to St. Lawrence Park, including Blockhouse Island and the Butler’s Creek riverbed if there’s enough volunteers.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.