Former Brockville detective resigns as chief of Saskatchewan police force

ESTEVAN, Sask. – A former Brockville police detective is resigning as chief of a Saskatchewan police force after seven years on the job.

Paul Ladouceur is scheduled to resign Friday (April 16) from the Estevan Police Service under a cloud of non-confidence coming from the police union.

The problem stems from how Ladouceur and the police board allegedly handled Workers’ Compensation Board claims related to mental health of an officer, according to the Regina Leader-Post.

But the city’s police board chairman, who is also the mayor, is standing by the chief saying the union doesn’t have all the information and alleged it engaged in “conjecture,” the paper reported.

Before taking the chief’s role in Saskatchewan in April 2014, Ladouceur was a detective-sergeant with the Brockville Police Service.

He was the recipient of a police exemplary service medal from the Governor General of Canada in July 2012 when he was in Brockville.

Estevan is 200 kilometers southeast of Regina.