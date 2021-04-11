Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday April 11, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, April 11, 2021:

There have been 382,152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 3,813 cases from the previous day. There have been 343,622 people recovered from the virus while 7,531 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 13,091,981 of which 42,963 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,052,539. The country has 23,287 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,495 in British Columbia, 2,012 in Alberta, 453 in Saskatchewan, 949 in Manitoba, 7,531 in Ontario, 10,737 in Quebec, 33 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 66 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 1,372 confirmed cases, of which 103 are active and 1,215 are recovered. There are 54 deaths to date. Ten people are in hospital, four in ICU with two on a ventilator. There are two active institutional outbreaks (Kemptville District Hospital and Rideau Ferry Country Home). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 282 cases (26 active), Lanark County West 355 cases (13 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 124 cases (eight active), Leeds-Grenville East 241 cases (47 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 151 cases (six active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 3,700 confirmed cases, of which 382 are active and 3,232 are resolved. There are 86 deaths to date. Thirty-six people are in hospital with seven in the ICU. There are 15 active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 127,230. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,519 cases (171 active), SD&G 895 cases (80 active), Cornwall 1,009 cases (120 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 277 cases (11 active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 3,044,949 (+104,783, last update April 10); EOHU 30,822 (last update April 9, +1,674 from previous update April 8); LGL 21,932 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update April 6, +3,564 from previous update March 29).

Ontario’s alcohol and gaming commission announced Saturday it had suspended the liquor licence of a Kemptville establishment that hosted an anti-lockdown event. The AGCO intends to permanently revoke the licence. Read that story by clicking here.

An employee at Cornwall’s Canadian Tire has tested positive for COVID-19. The health unit says the risk to the public is low and health and safety precautions were in place the entire time. The employee worked Thursday, April 1 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Saturday, April 3 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Monday, April 5 (noon to 2 p.m.). The worker has been in isolation since their last shift. Other staff members who were in contact with the infected employee are isolating as well. If you visited the store during that time you should monitor for symptoms.

Quebec reported another 1,754 new infections and 13 deaths on Saturday. Nearly a quarter of Quebecers have received at least one dose of vaccine. Ontario and Quebec continue to dominate the country as far as new cases are concerned.

A section of northwestern New Brunswick went into full lockdown at midnight this morning (Sunday). There were 19 new cases and one death reported Saturday – 15 of those cases and the death were in the Edmundston area.

Migrant farm workers from Mexico, coming into Toronto’s Pearson Airport, were able to get COVID-19 vaccines as part of a pilot project. Around 200 workers were offered the Moderna shot on arrival Saturday. The second dose will be followed up on the farms by local health units.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.