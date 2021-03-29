Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday March 29, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, March 29, 2021:

There have been 343,140 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 2,448 (or 0.7 per cent) from the previous day. There are 317,408 people recovered from the virus while 7,327 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 12,423,100 of which 25,452 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 965,404. The country has 22,880 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,449 in British Columbia, 1,983 in Alberta, 433 in Saskatchewan, 934 in Manitoba, 7,327 in Ontario, 10,647 in Quebec, 30 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 66 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 1,208 confirmed cases, of which 123 are active and 1,031 are recovered. There are 54 deaths to date. Three people are in hospital, including one person in ICU on a ventilator. There are two active institutional outbreaks (Perth Community Care, Rideau Ferry Country Home). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 242 cases (11 active), Lanark County West 330 cases (63 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 112 cases (four active), Leeds-Grenville East 173 cases (35 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 143 cases (nine active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The LGL District Health Unit says the province’s inspection blitz of workplaces will happen tomorrow and Wednesday (March 30-31) in Lanark County, specifically Perth and Smiths Falls. Another round of inspections will happen in Leeds-Grenville April 14-15. The provincial team of provincial offences officers will be checking for employee/patron screening, use of personal protective equipment, physical distancing measures, cleaning and disinfection and safety plans.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 3,256 confirmed cases. There are 308 active and 2,876 resolved. The number of deaths is 72. Twenty-eight people are in hospital and three in the ICU. There are 10 active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 121,026. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

This is the first day of the EOHU area in the red zone. Among other restrictions, it will mean a maximum of five people indoors and 25 outdoors for social gatherings. Weddings and funerals are 30 per cent capacity indoors and 100 people outdoors. For bars and restaurants, it’s 50 per cent indoor capacity or 50 people, whichever is less. Establishments must close from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. and liquor can only be served until 9 p.m. Meetings and event spaces are a maximum of 10 people indoors. Movie theaters are closed.

Public Health Ontario data shows the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area has had 169 variant cases as of Saturday. Two weeks ago there was a total of 40 – a 323 per cent jump. All but one are presumed to be the B117 variant of concern, first identified in the United Kingdom. The one case is the B1351 variant first diagnosed in South Africa.

After breaking the 1,000 case mark on the weekend since mid-February, Quebec reported 917 new cases on Sunday. The province recorded two additional deaths.

The stress of the pandemic may be having an effect on something that threatens people’s health. The North American Quitline Consortium says calls to its national quit smoking hotline in the U.S. fell 27 per cent in 2020. Cigarette sales had an unusual increase last year.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.