Guns stolen in North Grenville recovered in South Dundas

NORTH GRENVILLE/SOUTH DUNDAS – Provincial police have recovered several stolen guns from North Grenville after conducting a search of a South Dundas property.

Officers with the Leeds-Grenville and Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Street Crime Units and other specialized units searched the home Friday (March 26) morning.

Police say several firearms, stolen in a break-and-enter in North Grenville earlier in the month, and stolen property were recovered.

A 26-year-old South Dundas man with a lengthy criminal history of break-and-enter and theft, is facing 14 charges, including five counts each of careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.