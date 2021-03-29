Guns stolen in North Grenville recovered in South Dundas

Posted on March 29, 2021

Ontario Provincial Police conduct a search warrant at a property in South Dundas on Friday, March 26, 2021. They recovered several firearms stolen in North Grenville earlier this month. (OPP/Twitter via Newswatch Group)

NORTH GRENVILLE/SOUTH DUNDAS – Provincial police have recovered several stolen guns from North Grenville after conducting a search of a South Dundas property.

Officers with the Leeds-Grenville and Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Street Crime Units and other specialized units searched the home Friday (March 26) morning.

Police say several firearms, stolen in a break-and-enter in North Grenville earlier in the month, and stolen property were recovered.

A 26-year-old South Dundas man with a lengthy criminal history of break-and-enter and theft, is facing 14 charges, including five counts each of careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

In this provided photo, some of the guns and other weapons recovered Friday, March 26, 2021 during a search of a South Dundas home. The guns were stolen from North Grenville. (OPP via Newswatch Group)

