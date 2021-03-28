Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday March 28, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, March 28, 2021:

There have been 340,692 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 2,453 (or 0.7 per cent) from the previous day. There are 315,865 people recovered from the virus while 7,308 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 12,372,873 of which 33,065 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 961,083. The country has 22,852 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,449 in British Columbia, 1,980 in Alberta, 430 in Saskatchewan, 933 in Manitoba, 7,308 in Ontario, 10,645 in Quebec, 30 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 66 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 1,208 confirmed cases, of which 123 are active and 1,031 are recovered. There are 54 deaths to date. Three people are in hospital, including one person in ICU on a ventilator. There are two active institutional outbreaks (Perth Community Care, Rideau Ferry Country Home). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 242 cases (11 active), Lanark County West 330 cases (63 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 112 cases (four active), Leeds-Grenville East 173 cases (35 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 143 cases (nine active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 3,256 confirmed cases. There are 308 active and 2,876 resolved. The number of deaths is 72. Twenty-eight people are in hospital and three in the ICU. There are 10 active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 121,026. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Eastern Ontario Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis has had his first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Roumeliotis told Newswatch Thursday it happened “very recently,” responding to a question about whether he would be waiting for AstraZeneca. Roumeliotis’ counterpart in Kingston, Dr. Kieran Moore, did a PR event of him getting the shot to allay skeptics in his community given the extremely rare side effect of blood clots. “If I had Astra(Zeneca), I wouldn’t hesitate,” Roumeliotis added. He says he also got the shot because he may be a “potential vaccinator” at some point. Roumeliotis is not sure whether the health unit will even get AstraZeneca. “It may just go to pharmacies,” he said.

Vaccines: Ontario 1,916,332 (+77,740, updated daily); EOHU 22,333 (last update March 26, +1,093 from previous update March 25); LGL 13,997 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update March 22, +3,746 from previous update March 15).

Toronto residents aged 70 and older were able to starting booking appointments Saturday for the COVID-19 vaccine. Mayor John Tory is urging people to get the shot as the numbers of people booking have been on the decline since the city opened shots to those 75 and older.

For the first time since mid-February, Quebec reported over 1,000 cases of the virus in a single day – 1,009 new infections on Friday. There have been close to 54,000 doses of the vaccine given in the province.

A warning from Canada’s chief public health officer as provinces move to relax their restrictions and open their economies. Dr. Theresa Tam says long term modelling data shows a resurgence of coronavirus even with the current strict health measures, which should even be enhanced right now – not loosened.

