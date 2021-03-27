Three youth charged for ‘racist, hate-motivated’ graffiti

GANANOQUE – Three young people have been charged after a couple of locations were tagged in town with what police are calling “racist, hate-motivated graffiti.”

Police say two separate cases of mischief were reported to them on Wednesday (March 24).

The police force did not elaborate on what the graffiti was or what identifiable group it targeted.

Three people, who can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been charged with willful promotion of hatred and mischief.