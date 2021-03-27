New jail guards assigned to Brockville

HAMILTON – The Ontario government is hiring 91 new correctional officers and some of those new hires will be stationed in Brockville.

There are 18 graduates assigned to the Eastern Region, which includes the Brockville Jail and the St. Lawrence Valley Correctional and Treatment Center. The region also includes jails in Kawartha Lakes, Ottawa and Napanee.

The new recruits are also part of the first group to receive paid training as part of a $500 million plan over five years to reduce barriers to employment. That training has already been completed, which included “improved communication and de-escalation skills.”

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones made the announcement Friday in Hamilton.