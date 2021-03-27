Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday March 27, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, March 27, 2021:

There have been 338,239 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 2,169 (or 0.6 per cent) from the previous day. There are 314,384 people recovered from the virus while 7,292 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 12,311,868 of which 37,364 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 956,655. The country has 22,826 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,449 in British Columbia, 1,979 in Alberta, 430 in Saskatchewan, 932 in Manitoba, 7,292 in Ontario, 10,637 in Quebec, 30 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 66 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added 19 new cases on Friday to bring the regional total to 1,208 confirmed cases, of which 123 are active (three fewer than Thursday) and 1,031 are recovered (22 more than Thursday). There are 54 deaths to date. Three people are in hospital (one more than Thursday) including one person in ICU on a ventilator. There are two active institutional outbreaks (Perth Community Care, Rideau Ferry Country Home). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 242 cases (11 active), Lanark County West 330 cases (63 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 112 cases (four active), Leeds-Grenville East 173 cases (35 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 143 cases (nine active).

Three more people in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area have died from COVID-19, the health unit reported Friday. There were 26 newly confirmed cases – nine in Prescott-Russell, eight in SD&G and nine in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 3,256 cases. There are 308 active cases (12 more than Thursday) and 2,876 are resolved (11 more than Thursday). The number of deaths is now 72. Twenty-eight people are in hospital (two fewer than reported Thursday) and three in the ICU (corrected number). There are 10 active institutional outbreaks (two more than Thursday). Testing increased by 662 to 121,026.

Vaccines: Ontario 1,838,592 (+82,996, updated daily); EOHU 22,333 (last update March 26, +1,093 from previous update March 25); LGL 13,997 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update March 22, +3,746 from previous update March 15).

As expected, the Ontario Ministry of Health confirmed Friday it’s moving the Eastern Ontario Health Unit to the red-control restriction level. The change takes effect Monday.

The province is modifying outdoor capacity limits for weddings, funerals and religious services. Starting Monday, it will be adjusted to allow “the number of individuals that can maintain two meters of physical distance.” It doesn’t apply to social gatherings at these services, like receptions.

Personal care services – like hairdressers, nail salons and barbers – in grey-lockdown areas in Ontario will be able to operate at 25 per cent capacity or five customers, whichever is less, starting April 12. The services will be by appointment only.

Canada’s procurement minister says they are keeping an eye on the vaccine shipment situation in Europe. European Union leaders back an export control program to keep doses in Europe until producers fulfill their deliveries to EU nations.

A shipment of Moderna expected this weekend in Canada is delayed and won’t arrive until later next week. It’s not related to the EU situation (above).

The beginning of a third wave is taking hold in Quebec. Premier Francois Legault says it’s largely due to variants but no changes to restrictions are expected yet.

The governor and attorney general for Florida are threatening to sue the U.S. government over the pandemic ban on cruise ships using U.S. ports, saying it’s hurting the state’s economy. They say cruises are being operated elsewhere with restrictions in place with no reported outbreaks.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.