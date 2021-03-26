Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday March 26, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, March 26, 2021:

There have been 336,070 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 2,380 (or 0.7 per cent) from the previous day. PHO says 280 cases are due to a data catch-up. There are 312,709 people recovered from the virus while 7,280 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 12,258,432 of which 36,916 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 951,562. The country has 22,790 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,446 in British Columbia, 1,976 in Alberta, 422 in Saskatchewan, 929 in Manitoba, 7,280 in Ontario, 10,630 in Quebec, 30 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 66 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added 14 new cases on Thursday to bring the regional total to 1,189 confirmed cases, of which 126 are active (14 fewer than Wednesday) and 1,009 are recovered (28 more than Wednesday). There are 54 deaths to date. Two people are in hospital and one person is in the ICU on a ventilator (ventilator is new). There are two active institutional outbreaks (Perth Community Care, Rideau Ferry Country Home). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 241 cases (11 active), Lanark County West 323 cases (70 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 112 cases (six active), Leeds-Grenville East 164 cases (30 active) and Leeds-Grenville West 141 cases (eight active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit’s added 29 newly confirmed cases on Thursday – 16 in Prescott-Russell, eight in SD&G and five in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 3,230 cases. There are 296 active cases (19 more than Wednesday) and 2,865 are resolved (10 more than Wednesday). There are 69 deaths to date. Thirty people are in hospital (one more than Wednesday) and six in the ICU (no change)(see next bullet). There are eight active institutional outbreaks (one more than Wednesday). Testing increased by 989 to 120,364.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis says there is a glitch with the hospitalization numbers on the health unit website. There is, in fact, 26 people in hospital and three in ICU – not 30 and 6.

Vaccines: Ontario 1,755,596 (+79,446, updated daily); EOHU 21,240 (last update March 25, +1,797 from previous update March 22); LGL 13,997 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update March 22, +3,746 from previous update March 15).

An outbreak has been declared at Morrisburg Public School after at least one more positive case linked to a previous case. The first case – identified in provincial data as a student – was reported Monday. The school is still running normally.

Oxford on Rideau Public School in Kemptville has reported at least one person has tested positive. The school is running normally and the health unit is doing contact tracing.

Residents in assisted-living and long-term care homes in B.C. will soon be able to have regular social visits. Starting Tuesday, two adults plus a child will be able to visit a loved one. The provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says coronavirus transmission can be managed since most residents and staff have been vaccinated.

The federal auditor general’s report on the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic shows the Public Health Agency of Canada let several elements of its emergency preparedness plan slide. The federal health minister says PHAC was underfunded compared to other areas of the health care system.

