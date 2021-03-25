Fire damages Buell Street row houses

BROCKVILLE – A fire has damaged four row houses along Buell Street in Brockville.

City police and firefighters were alerted to the fire at 70 and 72 Buell Street just before midnight Thursday morning (11:50 p.m. Wednesday) and several neighbouring units were evacuated as a precaution.

Police say the fire department was able to bring the fire under control.

“The fire was contained to 70 and 72 Buell, but 68 and 74 were damaged as a result,” police said.

The fire is being investigated by the Ontario Marshal’s Office and a cause is not yet known.

There are no reported injuries.

A section of Buell Street between James Street and Pearl Street remains closed today (Thursday).