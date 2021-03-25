Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday March 25, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, March 25, 2021:

There have been 333,690 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,571 (or 0.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 311,380 people recovered from the virus while 7,263 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 12,198,355 of which 38,985 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 946,370. The country has 22,759 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,441 in British Columbia, 1,973 in Alberta, 420 in Saskatchewan, 929 in Manitoba, 7,263 in Ontario, 10,626 in Quebec, 30 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 66 in Nova Scotia.

Update 8:45 a.m. Thursday: The LGL District Health Unit website remains down. The following Wednesday numbers were provided to Brockville Newswatch by the health unit: The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added 25 new cases on Wednesday to bring the regional total to 1,175 confirmed cases, of which 140 are active (nine more than Tuesday) and 981 are recovered (16 more than Tuesday). There are 54 deaths to date. Two people are in hospital (same as Tuesday) and one person is in the ICU. There are two active institutional outbreaks (Perth Community Care, Rideau Ferry Country Home). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East (14 active), Lanark County West (78 active), Leeds-Grenville Central (7 active), Leeds-Grenville East (30 active) and Leeds-Grenville West (11 active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit’s added 45 newly confirmed cases on Wednesday – 16 in Prescott-Russell, 23 in SD&G and six in Cornwall – to bring the regional total of 3,201 cases. There are 277 active cases (40 more than Tuesday) and 2,855 are resolved (five more than Tuesday). There are 69 deaths to date. Twenty-nine people are in hospital (two more than Tuesday) and six in the ICU (no change). There are seven active institutional outbreaks (one fewer than Tuesday). Testing did not change – still 119,375.

Vaccines: Ontario 1,676,150 (+72,451, updated daily); EOHU 19,443 (last update March 22, +2,300 from previous update March 19); LGL 13,997 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update March 22, +3,746 from previous update March 15).

Canadian Armed Forces members are getting the COVID-19 vaccine over the next three months – roughly 150,000 doses. The acting defence chief is strongly urging all members to get the shot.

The Ontario budget delivered Wednesday included $6.7 billion for measures related to the pandemic, $1 billion for the vaccine rollout and $2.3 billion for testing and contact tracing.

There’s been vaccine hesitancy in the Yukon. The chief medical officer of health there says officials are trying to reassure groups with concerns about the shot and side effects.

Tourists flouting pandemic health measures are causing an outbreak of the virus in Puerto Rico, according to local authorities. The measures include a mask mandate, a curfew and staying isolated pending a negative COVID-19 test. Roughly a dozen people in the past week have been arrested for flouting the rules.

Dundas Manor in Winchester has set up a so-called “Smart Testing Pod” in its parking lot. The building performs rapid tests for essential caregivers and staff. A manor spokesperson wrote that it “has some neighbours asking if there’s a new chip truck in town.”

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.