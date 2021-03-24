Victim identified in fiery crash near Gananoque

MAPLE GROVE – Provincial police have identified the victim in a single vehicle crash on County Road 32, about five kilometers north of Gananoque.

Police say 83-year-old Roy Goodrich of Seeleys Bay was the only one in a vehicle that ran off a stretch of the road, near the Gananoque River crossing, just after noon Tuesday.

The vehicle then struck a culvert and burst into flames near Hetu Road.

Goodrich was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.