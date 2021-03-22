Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday March 22, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, March 22, 2021:

There have been 328,874 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,791 (or 0.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 307,403 people recovered from the virus while 7,241 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 12,082,748 of which 19,486 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 933,785. The country has 22,676 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,421 in British Columbia, 1,963 in Alberta, 418 in Saskatchewan, 927 in Manitoba, 7,241 in Ontario, 10,599 in Quebec, 30 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 66 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 1,061 confirmed cases, of which 98 are active and 909 are recovered. There are 54 deaths to date. One person is in hospital. There is one active institutional outbreak (Perth Community Care). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 228 cases (22 active), Lanark County West 247 cases (52 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 110 cases (10 active), Leeds-Grenville East 135 cases (six active) and Leeds-Grenville West 133 cases (seven active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at a regional total of 3,062 cases, of which 171 are active and 2,822 are resolved. There are 69 deaths to date. Twenty-two people are in hospital and six in the ICU. There are six active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 118,050.

Vaccines: Ontario 1,521,705 (+40,823, updated daily); EOHU 17,143 (last update March 19, +808 from previous update March 17); LGL 10,251 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update March 15, +3,526 from previous update March 8).

The regional health unit says a staff member at Rideau Ferry Country Home near Perth has tested positive for COVID-19. An outbreak has been declared at the facility. Director Amy Morrow says “staff are working diligently” with help from the LGL District Health Unit. Rideau Ferry Country Home is described as a family-owned “retirement and assisted daily living” facility, according to its website.

A temporary pay boost for over 158,000 eligible public sector personal support workers, community and long-term care workers is being extended. The Ontario government announced Thursday the wage enhancements would continue through the end of June and would be reviewed at that time. The $2 or $3 per hour addition has been in place since October.

Canada’s chief public health officer is still concerned about high infection rates among those age 20 to 39. Dr. Theresa Tam says fewer cases in older adults and fewer outbreaks in nursing homes is reassuring.

Sunday marked one year since the first person from Toronto died from COVID-19. There was a virtual ceremony. The number of people in Toronto who have died from coronavirus is 2,753.

A damaged thermal shipper means Saskatchewan will be getting roughly 5,900 fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine than they were expecting. The setback comes as the province deals with the spread of variants in the capital city of Regina.

A 8 p.m. curfew has been put in place in Miami Beach, Fla. as authorities there deal with partying, fights and out-of-control crowds now following COVID-19 rules on South Beach.

