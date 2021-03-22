Two charged in theft from Gananoque business

GANANOQUE – Two men from Athens and Brockville are facing charges after a theft from a business in Gananoque’s east end.

An town police officer spotted a vehicle leaving the store early this morning (March 22) and stopped it because the licence plates were covered by duct tape.

Gananoque police say they found “a quantity of unopened product boxes belonging to the business…in the rear of the vehicle.”

A 37-year-old driver from Athens and a 32-year-old passenger from Brockville are charged with break and enter, mischief and possession of stolen property.