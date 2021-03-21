Ten rifles, shotguns stolen from Westport business

WESTPORT – An assortment of 10 rifles and shotguns have been stolen from a Westport business.

Provincial police say a storage locker at a business on County Road 42 was broken into between Feb. 27 and March 13.

Among the items stolen was a gun cabinet with a cache of guns inside.

Leeds County O.P.P. shared a list of the stolen guns:

Remington 870 Wing master 12 GA shotgun, light wood stock and deer barrel

Remington 22 Magnum bolt action, dark wood stock

Remington 22 Semi auto, nylon brown stock

Remington single shot 22 antique, no bolt, rough stock

Winchester 30-30, dark wood stock

Winchester 30-30, dark wood stock

Unknown make, over under 12 gauge shotgun

CIL single shot 12 gauge with broken stoke

Mossberg 12 GA bolt action shotgun, light wood stock

Winchester 243 Lever Action, dark wood stock

The thieves also took some art and gas-powered tools.

If you have any information, call your local police department.