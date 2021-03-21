Ten rifles, shotguns stolen from Westport business

WESTPORT – An assortment of 10 rifles and shotguns have been stolen from a Westport business.

Provincial police say a storage locker at a business on County Road 42 was broken into between Feb. 27 and March 13.

Among the items stolen was a gun cabinet with a cache of guns inside.

Leeds County O.P.P. shared a list of the stolen guns:

  • Remington 870 Wing master 12 GA shotgun, light wood stock and deer barrel
  • Remington 22 Magnum bolt action, dark wood stock
  • Remington 22 Semi auto, nylon brown stock
  • Remington single shot 22 antique, no bolt, rough stock
  • Winchester 30-30, dark wood stock
  • Winchester 30-30, dark wood stock
  • Unknown make, over under 12 gauge shotgun
  • CIL single shot 12 gauge with broken stoke
  • Mossberg 12 GA bolt action shotgun, light wood stock
  • Winchester 243 Lever Action, dark wood stock

The thieves also took some art and gas-powered tools.

If you have any information, call your local police department.

