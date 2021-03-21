Just over $6M for St. Lawrence College
BROCKVILLE – The province is providing more cash to St. Lawrence College to help it weather financial challenges due to the pandemic.
The college is getting $6.4 million, the Ontario government announced Friday.
The money is part of a nearly $107 million spend on post-secondary schools.
St. Lawrence College CEO Glenn Vollebregt says the money will have a “remarkable and immediate impact” with “increased stability” in many areas of college operations.
SLC has campuses in Kingston, Brockville and Cornwall.
Thumbs Up(0)Thumbs Down(0)