Just over $6M for St. Lawrence College

The entrance to the St. Lawrence College Brockville campus on Parkedale Avenue. (Newswatch Group/Bill Kingston, File)

BROCKVILLE – The province is providing more cash to St. Lawrence College to help it weather financial challenges due to the pandemic.

The college is getting $6.4 million, the Ontario government announced Friday.

The money is part of a nearly $107 million spend on post-secondary schools.

St. Lawrence College CEO Glenn Vollebregt says the money will have a “remarkable and immediate impact” with “increased stability” in many areas of college operations.

SLC has campuses in Kingston, Brockville and Cornwall.

