Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday March 14, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, March 14, 2021:

There have been 316,359 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,468 (or 0.5 per cent) from the previous day. There are 297,403 people recovered from the virus while 7,138 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 11,707,491 of which 29,756 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 906,201. The country has 22,434 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, one in Nunavut, 1,397 in British Columbia, 1,940 in Alberta, 405 in Saskatchewan, 916 in Manitoba, 7,138 in Ontario, 10,535 in Quebec, 30 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 960 confirmed cases, of which 68 are active and 838 are recovered. There are 54 deaths to date. No one is in hospital. There is one active institutional outbreak (Perth Community Care). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 210 cases (37 active), Lanark County West 190 cases (19 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 99 cases (three active), Leeds-Grenville East 131 cases (five active) and Leeds-Grenville West 125 cases (two active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at a regional total of 2,953 cases, of which 148 are active and 2,736 are resolved. There are 69 deaths to date. Nine people are in hospital and one in the ICU. There are 10 active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 115,200. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 1,116,496 (+53,586, updated daily); EOHU 14,409 (last update March 12, +895 from previous update March 11); LGL 6,725 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update March 8, +1,929 from previous update March 1).

Some Ontario doctors are now giving the COVID-19 vaccine to select people. It’s part of the latest immunization drive which has opened to people ages 60 to 64 in six health unit areas.

Saskatchewan is now booking all people aged 72 or older for the COVID-19 vaccine. The online and phone booking will start this morning (Sunday) at 8 a.m. local time.

Two provinces didn’t record any new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. They were New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The United States now makes up over one-third of the 300 million vaccines administered world-wide, according to the World Health Organization.

