Clocks ahead one hour tonight: Daylight saving time begins Sunday

BROCKVILLE – It’s time to grapple with an hour of lost sleep as we “spring ahead” this weekend.

Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 14 in many areas of Canada and here in Leeds-Grenville.

Make sure to turn your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed tonight (Saturday).

The days of switching the clocks may be numbered. Ontario passed legislation in November to ditch switching clocks in the spring and fall and stay on daylight time. But it hinges on Quebec and New York State agreeing to do the same.

B.C. Premier John Horgan says the province is poised to drop the tradition but with major trading partners in the western United States it will keep the same time for now.

Yukon stopped changing the clocks in November 2020.

Municipal fire departments say it’s also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Daylight saving time will end Nov. 7, 2021.