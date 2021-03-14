Earthquake lightly shakes Eastern Ontario

KEMPTVILLE – Some people around Eastern Ontario felt the earth move a bit Saturday night.

Earthquakes Canada says an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 happened around 7:50 p.m. standard time.

It was felt in Kemptville and Iroquois and other area communities.

The U.S. Geological Survey pegged the quake at 2.7 and was centered about 19 kilometers southwest of Winchester and was at a depth of 8.9 kilometers.

There are no reports of damage “and none would be expected,” Earthquakes Canada said.

The trembling was enough to convince people to call emergency personnel.