Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday March 13, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, March 13, 2021:

There have been 314,891 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,371 (or 0.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 296,252 people recovered from the virus while 7,127 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 11,649,060 of which 36,744 have pending results.

(Health Canada did not update its statistics at 7 p.m. on Friday. The following numbers were compiled by Newswatch from official provincial and territorial websites) Canada’s coronavirus case total is 903,225. The country has 22,404 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, one in Nunavut, 1,397 in British Columbia, 1,935 in Alberta, 404 in Saskatchewan, 912 in Manitoba, 7,127 in Ontario, 10,526 in Quebec, 30 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added seven cases Friday to bring the regional total to 960 confirmed cases, of which 68 are active (two more than Thursday) and 838 are recovered (five more than Thursday). There are 54 deaths to date. No one is in hospital. There is one active institutional outbreak (Perth Community Care). The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 210 cases (37 active), Lanark County West 190 cases (19 active), Leeds-Grenville Central 99 cases (three active), Leeds-Grenville East 131 cases (five active) and Leeds-Grenville West 125 cases (two active).

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit will be move up one notch in the framework for restrictions. Read that story by clicking here.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added 10 cases on Friday – one case was removed from Prescott-Russell, two added to SD&G and nine added to Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 2,953 cases, of which 148 are active (11 fewer than Thursday) and 2,736 are resolved (21 more than Thursday). There are 69 deaths to date. Nine people are in hospital (one more than Thursday) and one in the ICU (no change). There are 10 active institutional outbreaks (two more than Thursday). Testing was up 616 to 115,200.

Vaccines: Ontario 1,062,910 (+43,503, updated daily); EOHU 14,409 (last update March 12, +895 from previous update March 11); LGL 6,725 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update March 8, +1,929 from previous update March 1).

Winchester District Memorial Hospital says Thursday (March 11) was a “special milestone” as all staff, doctors, midwives and students have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. A hospital spokesman says it’s close to 400 people. CEO Cholly Boland says it’s “comforting to know that our front-line workers are now protected.”

Health Canada says the batch of AstraZeneca vaccine that has been on hold in Europe because of cases of blood clots was not shipped to Canada. The agency says it won’t hesitate to take action if needed.

B.C. Premier John Horgan wants to see international travellers arriving in his province provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccine with a certificate. Horgan says the vaccine certificates was recently a top of discussion with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the premiers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will receive at least one million doses a week of the Pfizer vaccine starting March 22 until May 10.

