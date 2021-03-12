LGL health unit area moving to yellow-protect Monday

BROCKVILLE – The province is moving the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark areas up one notch on the coronavirus restriction scale, starting Monday (March 15).

The LGL District Health Unit will move from green-prevent to yellow-protect on the framework, based on public health indicators.

The “strengthened measures” will mean restrictions on hours of operation, when liquor can be sold and seating arrangements at bars and restaurants. Other measures and numbers on public and private gatherings are largely unchanged.

The new measure takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday (March 15).

In a news release Friday afternoon, the health unit says, even though it’s been designated yellow-protect, the health indicators show the region is actually bordering on yellow and orange – far from its green category two weeks ago.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paula Stewart says this shows how quickly the novel coronavirus can spread when public health measures are not in place.

The province also announced it was activating the so-called “emergency brake” on the Sudbury area health unit, putting the Northern Ontario region into a lockdown.