Leeds-Grenville human trafficking recovery program launched

BROCKVILLE – The province is committing just over a half million dollars to create a program to help victims of human trafficking in Leeds-Grenville.

The $586,000 over the next five years will create “a community-based wellness and recovery program” for young victims and survivors, which includes trauma counselling.

The government estimates that more than 70 per cent of victims identified by police are under the age of 25 and 28 per cent younger than 18.

Children and Women’s Issues Associate Minister Jill Dunlop and MPP Steve Clark were at the Brockville police station this morning (March 12) to make the announcement.

Dunlop says victims of human trafficking “can experience trauma that can last a lifetime.”

The program will be operated by Victim Services Leeds and Grenville.

This is one of 27 new projects the government is funding through its anti-human trafficking strategy.