Unemployment drops slightly in February

BROCKVILLE – The unemployment rate for Eastern Ontario dropped slightly in February.

Statistics Canada says the rate for the area from Brockville to Ottawa and east to the Quebec border was 6.1 per cent, down two-tenths of a per cent from January (6.3 per cent).

It’s the lowest regional jobless rate since March 2020 when it was 5 per cent.

Nationally, the country added 259,000 jobs in February as the jobless rate fell to 8.2 per cent – also the lowest it’s been since March 2020.