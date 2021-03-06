Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday March 6, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, March 6, 2021:

There have been 306,007 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,250 (or 0.4 per cent) from the previous day. There are 288,583 people recovered from the virus while 7,046 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 11,293,939 of which 34,037 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 881,761. The country has 22,192 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, one in Nunavut, 1,380 in British Columbia, 1,913 in Alberta, 393 in Saskatchewan, 904 in Manitoba, 7,046 in Ontario, 10,445 in Quebec, 28 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added 15 cases on Friday to bring the regional total to 908 confirmed cases, of which 49 are active (13 more than Thursday) and 805 are recovered (two more than Thursday). There are 54 deaths to date. Three people are in hospital, including one in ICU on a ventilator. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 184 cases (34 active), Lanark County West 172 cases (nine active), Leeds-Grenville Central 97 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 127 cases (two active) and Leeds-Grenville West 124 cases (two active).

One resident at Perth Community Care has tested positive for COVID-19, triggering an outbreak declaration. The LGL District Health Unit says the outbreak is isolated to one unit in the facility and is not facility wide.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added 19 cases Friday – seven in Prescott-Russell, five in SD&G, six in Cornwall and one in Akwesasne – to bring the regional total to 2,870 cases, of which 164 are active (17 more than Thursday) and 2,638 are resolved (two more than Thursday). There are 68 deaths to date. Four people are in hospital (no change) and one in the ICU (one more than Thursday). There are five active institutional outbreaks. Testing was up 560 to 112,239.

Vaccines: Ontario 820,714 (+35,886, updated daily); EOHU 9,617 (last update March 5, +378 from previous update March 4); LGL 4,796 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update March 1, +1,842 from previous update Feb. 22).

Health Canada has approved the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine. That makes four approved vaccines available in the country. Canada has bought 10 million J&J does with an option on 28 million more.

The second phase of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine plan will see shots given based on risk factors, like age, neighbourhood, existing health conditions and inability to work from home. The first group will be seniors at or over the age of 75. Vaccine task force leader retired Gen. Rick Hillier has a goal of having everyone in the province get their first shot by the beginning of summer (Sunday, June 20).

The province is moving the three regions under the stay-at-home order – Toronto, Peel and North Bay-Parry Sound – into the colour-coded framework. Toronto and Peel into the grey-lockdown level on Monday based on public health indicators. North Bay-Parry Sound will be in the red-control level.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.