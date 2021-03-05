Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Friday March 5, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Friday, March 5, 2021:

There have been 304,757 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 994 (or 0.3 per cent) from the previous day. There are 287,424 people recovered from the virus while 7,024 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 11,229,191 of which 42,723 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 878,391. The country has 22,151 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, one in Nunavut, 1,376 in British Columbia, 1,911 in Alberta, 391 in Saskatchewan, 903 in Manitoba, 7,024 in Ontario, 10,445 in Quebec, 28 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit added 10 cases on Thursday to bring the regional total to 893 confirmed cases, of which 36 are active (nine more than Wednesday) and 803 are recovered (one more than Wednesday). There are 54 deaths to date. Three people are in hospital, including one in ICU on a ventilator. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 173 cases (25 active), Lanark County West 171 cases (eight active), Leeds-Grenville Central 97 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 126 cases (one active) and Leeds-Grenville West 123 cases (one active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit added 11 cases Thursday – seven in Prescott-Russell, one in SD&G and three in Cornwall – to bring the regional total to 2,851 cases, of which 147 are active (four more than Wednesday) and 2,636 are resolved (seven more than Wednesday). There are 68 deaths to date. Four people are in hospital (three fewer than Wednesday) and none in the ICU. There are five active institutional outbreaks. Testing was up 214 to 111,679.

Vaccines: Ontario 784,828 (+30,409, updated daily); EOHU 9,239 (last update March 4, +622 from previous update March 3); LGL 4,796 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update March 1, +1,842 from previous update Feb. 22).

A decision on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is days away for Health Canada. Once it’s approved, it will be the fourth vaccine available in Canada. It was approved south of the border last weekend.

The provinces are calling on the federal government for $28 billion more a year for health care. The feds making $42 billion in transfer payments to the provinces this year, which the premiers say only covers 22 per cent of delivering the service.

Alberta is now the fifth province to space out its COVID-19 vaccine dosing to four months between the first and second doses, following Saskatchewan, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario and B.C.

