Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday March 1, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, March 1, 2021:

There have been 300,816 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 1,062 (or 0.4 per cent) from the previous day. There are 283,344 people recovered from the virus while 6,980 people have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 11,045,153 of which 18,318 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 866,503. The country has 21,994 deaths from the virus – one in the Yukon, one in Nunavut, 1,355 in British Columbia, 1,886 in Alberta, 385 in Saskatchewan, 895 in Manitoba, 6,980 in Ontario, 10,393 in Quebec, 27 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 65 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit stands at 860 confirmed cases, of which 10 are active and 796 are recovered. There are 54 deaths to date. Three people are in hospital, including one in ICU on a ventilator. There are two active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 148 cases (one active), Lanark County West 164 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville Central 96 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 126 cases (three active) and Leeds-Grenville West 123 cases (one active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit stands at 2,776 cases, of which 116 are active and 2,593 are resolved. There are 67 deaths to date. Five people are in hospital and none in the ICU. There are eight active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 110,163. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 687,271 (+19,167); EOHU 6,822 (+901 reported Feb. 26); LGL 2,954 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update Feb. 22).

The provincial government has added the homeless to the list of priority groups to get the vaccine.

A group of Canadian health experts have been holding daily Zoom sessions to address vaccine hesitancy, misinformation and “medical racism.”

The Toronto Raptors had to postpone their game against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday due to health and safety protocols around COVID-19. The Raptors said it wouldn’t have the league-required eight available players to go ahead with the game. It’s the first time the team had to reschedule due to coronavirus.

Prince Edward Island went into a 72-hour lockdown at midnight local time this morning. Residents have to stay at home as much as possible and K-12 schools are closed. It came after health officials announced five new COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 17 cases in the past five days. There are two clusters in Summerside and Charlottetown.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been approved by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for adults 18 years old and older. The J&J vaccine is a one dose treatment.

