Remove ice huts sooner than later: SNCA

FINCH – Anglers should remove their ice huts sooner than later.

That message from the South Nation Conservation Authority given the recent milder weather and the deteriorating ice conditions.

The normal deadline is March 15 but the SNCA says the ice in some areas is 15-19 centimeters (6-7.5 inches) thick. It usually recommends at least 15 centimeters for walking and upwards of 30 centimeters (12 inches) for other activities.

Resource Technician Ryan Robson says “the recent fluctuations in weather have not made for good, safe ice over an extended period.”

It’s also against the law to abandon or burn an ice hut on a body of water.

The SNCA watershed covers the northwestern half of SD&G, portions of North Grenville, Augusta Township, Edwardsburgh-Cardinal, the Town of Prescott and a large swath of Prescott-Russell.