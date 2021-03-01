BCI student to lead UCDSB student senate

BROCKVILLE – A Grade 11 student from Brockville Collegiate Institute has been elected to lead the Upper Canada District School Board’s student senate.

Bradford Ward was elected chairman during a virtual vote on Friday.

Eshal Ali, a Grade 10 student from Seaway District High School in Iroquois, will be the vice chairwoman.

The student senate meets four times a year and is made up of representatives from each secondary school in the UCDSB.

Ward and Ali will also go to regular meetings of the UCDSB board of trustees and provide reports on student affairs. Their terms are from Aug. 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022.

Board chairman John McAllister says “it’s so important to have student voices at the board table” as the school board continues to deal with the pandemic.

They replace trustees Tain Hughes and Jordan Evans.